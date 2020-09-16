Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kisumu All Stars players celebrate a goal in a past KPL match. PHOTO/Kisumu All Stars/Twitter

Football

Kisumu All Stars vs Vihiga clash to welcome football action back in Kenya

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Vihiga United and Kisumu All Stars have barely three weeks to prepare before they face off in the first leg of the Kenyan Premier League promotion and relegation play-off scheduled for October 7 and 11.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced on Wednesday that the play-off to determine the final slot in next season’s top-flight will be the first match in the post-COVID-19 football return formula.

“The first leg has been slated for Wednesday, October 7, 2020, while the second leg will be played on Sunday, October 11, 2020. The winner on aggregate is entitled to a place in the 2020/21 FKF Premier League.”

“A draw is set to be held, in accordance with Art. 2.9.2 of the FKF Rules and Regulations Governing Kenyan Football, to determine which team kicks off the tie at home,” a statement from the Federation on Wednesday evening stated.

Vihiga United are seeking a return to the top flight after one season in the cold and will have to contest the play-off having failed to clinch one of the two automatic slots after finishing third in the National Super League standings.

Kisumu All Stars meanwhile hope to secure another season in the top flight having struggled in their maiden campaign to finish 16th in the Kenyan Premier League, pushing them to drop into the play-off.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved