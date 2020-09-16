Kisumu All Stars vs Vihiga clash to welcome football action back in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Vihiga United and Kisumu All Stars have barely three weeks to prepare before they face off in the first leg of the Kenyan Premier League promotion and relegation play-off scheduled for October 7 and 11.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced on Wednesday that the play-off to determine the final slot in next season’s top-flight will be the first match in the post-COVID-19 football return formula.

“The first leg has been slated for Wednesday, October 7, 2020, while the second leg will be played on Sunday, October 11, 2020. The winner on aggregate is entitled to a place in the 2020/21 FKF Premier League.”

“A draw is set to be held, in accordance with Art. 2.9.2 of the FKF Rules and Regulations Governing Kenyan Football, to determine which team kicks off the tie at home,” a statement from the Federation on Wednesday evening stated.

Vihiga United are seeking a return to the top flight after one season in the cold and will have to contest the play-off having failed to clinch one of the two automatic slots after finishing third in the National Super League standings.

Kisumu All Stars meanwhile hope to secure another season in the top flight having struggled in their maiden campaign to finish 16th in the Kenyan Premier League, pushing them to drop into the play-off.