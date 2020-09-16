Betway concludes first sports development webinar

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Betway Kenya concluded the first session of its Sport Development Webinar on Tuesday, having featured key speakers such as Chris Barnes, a Sport Scientist at UEFA, Ashley Kotzin, CEO of Forwardzone, Supersport United Academy goalkeeping coach Nico Labohm as well as Grant Johnson, the Technical Director and assistant coach at the South African club.

The conclusion of the webinar saw the Sports Development pioneer guest team, Dago Stormers, receive training equipment including soccer balls, agility ladders, mannequins, slalom balls, coaching boards and more, courtesy of Betway.

“We thoroughly enjoyed the training webinar and look forward to implementing the knowledge and skills we have acquired in our games. The training equipment will also go a long way in assisting as we didn’t have it before and were struggling in our training sessions,” said Dago Stormers’ coach, Biko Babu.

The webinar took place in two sessions highlighting sports science and a mentorship opportunity for the participating team.

“We are happy that the first session of the Betway Sports Webinar was successful. Above all, we are glad that the Dago Stormers team was able to benefit from the expertise that the speakers presented. We hope that this will positively impact their games in the future, and that they can rise and play in the national league,” said Karen Njerenga Betway Public Relations Executive.

Betway is set to announce the commencement of the second session of the Sports Development Webinar, and the associated guest speakers, in the coming weeks.