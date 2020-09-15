Connect with us

Branislav Ivanovic is back in the Premier League after signing for West Brom. PHOTO/WBA/Twitter

English Premiership

West Brom sign ex-Chelsea defender Ivanovic

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 15West Brom on Tuesday announced the signing of former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic, who arrives at the Hawthorns on a free transfer from Zenit St Petersburg.

The Serbia international won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during his nine-year spell at Stamford Bridge, which ended in 2017.

West Brom marked their return to the Premier League with a 3-0 defeat to Leicester on Sunday.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world,” Ivanovic, 36, told the club’s official website.

“I need to challenge myself and I am ready for the challenge. I am really happy to be back playing in the Premier League.”

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic said: “He’s a great addition for us, a team who are newly promoted in the Premier League. He ticks all the boxes for us.

“He’s done everything in his career — it’s been magnificent. We’re delighted. He adds quality and experience on the pitch and off the pitch.”

