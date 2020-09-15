Gor remain champions as Sports Tribunal upholds FKF decision to cancel season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Gor Mahia will retain their crown as the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League champions after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) threw out the league managers’ appeal over Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) decision to cancel the season due to COVID-19.

FKF made the decision to cancel the season citing the Force Majeure clause in its football rules due to the stoppages occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, KPL went to the Tribunal seeking to overturn the decision, saying FKF acted out of their jurisdiction in making the decision as the mandate to run the league squarely lay on them.

In his ruling on Tuesday, Tribunal chair John Ohaga ruled that the petition had not been constituted properly as it did not receive necessary approvals from the Governing Council.

Further, the tribunal ruled that there was no breach of contract on the side of the Federation as the relationship between the two was a ‘Principal and agent’ relationship hence there was no breach.

-More to follow