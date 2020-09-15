Ex AFC Leopards skipper Duncan Otieno set for a return to the den

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Former AFC Leopards skipper Duncan Otieno might not be returning to his Zambian employers Nkana FC, and it is on this uncertainty that Ingwe are looking to lure the midfielder back to the den.

Sources intimate that the club is set to make a formal approach for the midfield dynamo who left for Nkana in October 2018. His two-year contract is set to expire next month and the former Kenyan Premier League champions will land him as a free agent.

The financial situation at Nkana has not been promising and that led to the exit of Musa Mohammed at the expiration of his contract in June.

Leopards have also roped in Congolese midfielder Fabrice Mugheni from Rwandese side Rayon Sport. The club has also signed striker Elvis Rupia after the expiration of his loan from Wazito FC but are keen on adding another striker.

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda says new players will be unveiled soon.

“Well we are in talks with some players though I cannot name them, but definitely we are looking to add some more quality into our team. We are looking at maybe five new players in midfield and attacking because those are the areas we felt we needed to have depth on,” Shikanda told Capital Sport.

His sentiments were shared by coach Anthony Kimani who says they are pleased with the quality they have in the team, but only wanted to have more options.

“We maintained most of the players we had which I think is a huge plus for us. Now we just need to add a few individuals. There will be continuity heading into the new season,” Kimani stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, Shikanda has promised that Leopards will be a stronger outfit heading into the new season, stating their ambition to win the league is stronger than ever. Also, the fact that a new sponsor has come on board will ensure stability with players now assured of their salaries.

“We are also looking for more sponsors to supplement what we already have. We will also make some administrative changes to the team just to ensure we strengthen all our departments,” Shikanda noted.