Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lyon's Dutch forward Memphis Depay looks set for a move to Barcelona

Football

Depay packing his bags for Barcelona

Published

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Sep 15Dutch striker Memphis Depay is on his way to Barcelona from Lyon in a transfer worth 25 million euros (Sh3.2bn), Dutch daily De Telegraaf reported on Tuesday.

If the deal goes through, the 26-year-old international will join compatriots Frenkie de Jong and coach Ronald Koeman, who started Depay regularly when he was in charge of the national team.

“Barcelona hope to confirm officially the transfer and introduce Depay to Camp Nou later in the week,” said De Telegraaf.

The transfer amount would be 25 million euros according to the daily, plus five million euros at the end of this season, and two million euros in bonuses.

Koeman has been on the hunt for a striker after telling Uruguayan Luis Suarez he wasn’t in his plans for the coming season.

Depay played an important role in Lyon’s progress to the Champions League semi-final and scored a hat-trick in their opening Ligue 1 win of the season over Dijon.

However, he had announced that he did not wish to extend his contract in France and has never hidden his desire to play “for a bigger club” than Lyon.

He began his career with PSV Eindhoven before moving to Manchester United and, in 2017, Lyon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved