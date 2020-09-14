Sofapaka rope in Mungai Kiongera, Rwandese defender Mitima

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Former Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Sofapaka have signed Mungai Kiongera as a free agent after the striker left Wazito FC barely six months after signing for them.

Kiongera has already put pen to paper on his contract at Batoto ba Mungu and head coach John Baraza believes he will be a worthy addition to the squad.

“He is very experienced and still has a lot of goals in his legs. I know his abilities having also played against him in the league and he brings in a lot of positive attributes to the team. Striking was one of the areas we needed to strengthen and I am pleased we have him,” Baraza told Capital Sport.

Baraza has also confirmed they have already finalized on a deal for Rwandese centreback Isaac Mitima who has been signed from Rayon Sport and his presence will be a welcome addition after the departure of long serving captain George Maelo.

The 2009 champions had already signed Michael Bodo from Kariobangi Sharks, keeper Kevin ‘Saha’ Omondi from Wazito and midfielder Roy Okal from Mathare United. Roy Okal. PHOTO/Sofapaka/Twitter

Kevin ‘Saha’ Omondi. PHOTO/Sofapaka/Twitter

“I think we have added some very good players to the squad. As always, we are a team eager to vie for the league title and that is no different heading into the new campaign. We have brought in players who will add quality to the squad and help us achieve our targets,” stated the tactician.

The club is also closing in on a Nigerian striker while defender Michael Kibwage is continuously on their radar.

“Kibwage is one of the boys I really wanted and the office is currently working on it because he is on contract with KCB. But we hope for the best because he is a very good defender and will add strength to our squad,” Baraza noted.

Sofapaka didn’t have a good campaign last season and by the time the league was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were placed 10th in the standings with 31 points, 23 off leaders Gor Mahia.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We have learnt from our mistakes last season and those are some of the things that inspire us heading into the new campaign. We want to do better and try to win the title,” the tactician further offered.