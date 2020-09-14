Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mike D'Antoni has reportedly told the Houston Rockets he won't return as coach of the NBA team

Basketball

D’Antoni reportedly tells NBA Rockets he won’t return as coach

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, Sep 13Mike D’Antoni won’t return as coach of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, ESPN reported on Sunday.

“It is with tremendous sadness and gratitude that my wife Laurel and I announce that our incredible journey in Houston has ended for now and that we’ll be moving to a new chapter,” D’Antoni said in a statement to ESPN that was addressed to the Houston community.

“Our time here was among the most memorable experiences of our lives. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for making us feel like true Houstonians.”

D’Antoni, 69, turned down extension offers prior to this season and his contract expired when the Rockets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers from the Western Conference semi-finals on Saturday.

D’Antoni took the helm of the Rockets in the 2016-17 season and guided them to a 217-101 record since then.

This season, he piloted the team to a 44-28 record.

But the Rockets fell in the conference semi-finals for the third time in his tenure, having reached the conference finals just once in that span, in 2018.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved