Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate after winning the Nedbank Cup title, completing a domestic treble

Football

Sundowns complete South African treble thanks to Uruguayan Sirino

Published

SOWETO, South Africa, Sep 12Uruguayan Gaston Sirino scored to give Mamelodi Sundowns a 1-0 South African Nedbank Cup final victory over Bloemfontein Celtic in Soweto Saturday, and a trophy treble this season.

The Pretoria outfit defeated Maritzburg United last December to lift the League Cup and topped the Premiership standings last Saturday after a thrilling title race with Kaizer Chiefs.

Sundowns are only the second South African club after Orlando Pirates, who achieved the feat twice, to win three domestic trophies in one season.

Diminutive Sirino struck on 80 minutes in a near-silent Orlando Stadium with spectators barred because of coronavirus concerns.

Celtic defenders and midfielders backtracked as the South American moved forward with the ball before beating goalkeeper Sipho Chaine with a shot from outside the penalty area.

It was the first goal Sirino scored in the competition this season and his overall performance led to him being voted the man of the match.

Sundowns were worthy winners of the competition for a fifth time as they created far more chances against a below-par Celtic side that lacked attacking creativity.

The teams were guilty of inaccurate shooting with each of them having 12 goal attempts but being on target only twice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Our game plan worked perfectly as we denied the Celtic dangermen (Victor) Letsoalo and (Ndumiso) Mabena scoring opportunities,” said Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

– ‘Needed his leadership’ –

“It was really tough out there and I decided against taking off our tiring captain Hlompho Kekana late in the match because we needed his leadership.”

Celtic coach John Maduka said poor decision making and defending too deep contributed to them losing their first final appearance in the competition being lifting the trophy 35 years ago.

“The real Celtic did not pitch up tonight, but I am still proud of my boys for reaching the final and finishing in the top half of the league table,” said the former Malawi star.

Themba Zwane could have scored a first half hat-trick for Sundowns, but a wild shot, a brave save by Chaine, and the interception of a pass intended for him kept the match goalless.

Celtic did not threaten until the final minute of the opening half when veteran Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango did well to tip over a looping Letsoalo header.

Sirino was unlucky not to break the deadlock on 58 minutes when his close-range shot left Chaine stranded only for the ball to rebound off the post, but he had the last laugh.

Despite losing, Celtic will compete in Africa for the first time next season, joining Pirates in the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sundowns and Chiefs have qualified for the CAF Champions League, and both competitions are scheduled to kick off on November 27.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved