Surrender: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone

coronavirus

Simeone tests positive for Covid-19, Atletico confirm

Published

MADRID, Spain, Sep 12Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced on Saturday.

Simeone, 50, is isolated at home and has not presented symptoms.

Atletico’s squad and staff returned early from a pre-season trip to Los Angeles de San Rafael just outside Madrid after a test on Thursday came back positive. Further tests on Friday showed Simeone had caught the virus.

“The analysis of these new samples in the laboratory has determined that our trainer, Diego Pablo Simeone, has given a positive result for Covid-19,” read the club statement.

“Fortunately, our coach does not present any symptoms and is at his home isolated and fulfilling the corresponding quarantine after being with the team since last Monday.”

Simeone was absent from training on Saturday. Atletico’s first La Liga match against Granada is not scheduled to be played until September 27 as the club have been given extra time off before starting the season.

