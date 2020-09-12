Betika to air live EPL matches on their website

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 11 – Leading local gaming company Betika will air live English Premier League matches on the live section of their website https://www.betika.com/live starting with the season opening fixture between promoted Fulham and Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

The announcement made by the firm’s Publis Relations Manager Kate Aruda, will sound like sweet music to the ears of football enthusiasts after a seven-week break, most who follow the Premier League religiously.

Among the opening weekend games, defending champions Liverpool will have a clash with newly-promoted Leeds United at Anfield. Leeds United coming back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence is a big deal and we can bet they will win a game or two.

Even though Manchester United have revealed that they are planning for a safe return of fans to matches at Old Trafford, the season is scheduled to begin behind closed doors, some spectators could be allowed to return to venues on a socially-distanced basis later in the year.

With the sporting world eager to be reunited with football even on limited terms, it sure is exciting for football lovers and punters to have a platform where they can not only catch all the action live, but also place a Bet Bila Bundles!