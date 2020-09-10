Connect with us

Sebastian Vettel. Photo/TEAMTALKMEDIA

Sports

Four-time F1 champion Vettel signs for Racing Point

Published

MUGELLO, Italy, Sept 10 – Former world champion Sebastian Vettel has signed for Racing Point for the 2021 season “and beyond”, the ambitious British Formula One outfit announced Thursday.

The 33-year-old German won four consecutive titles from 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull before joining Ferrari, but the Italian team has not renewed his contract.

Signing Vettel was “a clear signal” to the racing world, said Racing Point, which will take the Aston Martin name next year after Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll’s investment in the British brand.

Vettel will drive alongside Stroll’s son Lance and replace Mexican driver Sergio Perez who announced on Wednesday he will leave Racing Point at the end of the season.

Vettel has spent six seasons with the Italian team without repeating his title-winning heroics at Red Bull.

This term has proved particularly difficult with Vettel sinking to 13th place in the championship ahead of Sunday’s Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello in Italy.

Racing Point’s current season has been marred by controversy with accusations they had copied Mercedes’ brake ducts.

On Sunday, Racing Point dropped their appeal against a 15-point deduction and 400,000-euro ($472,000) fine.

