MultiChoice Kenya lines up packages ahead of new football season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 9 – Ahead of the new English Premier League season, pay television service providers MultiChoice Kenya is urging Kenyans to sign up to the world’s most popular football extravaganza that kicks-off Friday with the Laliga.

The 2020-21 Premier League season commences September 12 and will provide more thrills for SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv.

FA Cup and Community Shield champions Arsenal will get the season underway with an away fixture to newly promoted side Fulham at 2:30pm (EAT) on SS223 and the La Liga season will also start on Friday on SS224 followed by Serie A on Saturday, September 19.

According to MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Nancy Matimu, SuperSport will showcase all 1,140 matches of the new football season by showing all the 380 Premier League matches in our new dedicated channel SuperSport Premier League (223), 380 games from La Liga in its new home SuperSport La Liga (224) and 380 matches of Serie A with DStv & GOtv customers getting access to games available on their specific packages.

“MultiChoice Kenya is all about the power of entertainment to enrich lives through the content that we relentlessly deliver to customers’ TV or mobile-device screens. The beginning of the 2020/21 football season is 2 days away, with the battle set to begin in earnest on 11 September 2020. As we have become accustomed over the years, we are sure it will provide thrills for SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv,” said Nancy.

As part of our football offering, we also have the broadcast rights to the UEFA Nations League (UNL) which begun at the beginning of the month.

According to Nancy, MultiChoice listens to its customers and the most exciting thing is that we heard DStv and GOtv customers and enhanced their TV viewing experience.

“SuperSport has reorganized its sports channels and re-named them in accordance with the different sports genre they carry to ensure you get the most and the best,” said Nancy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This new strategy will align channel names and indicate a clear destination for fans’ favourite sports. A new channel, SuperSport Grandstand, will become the home of the day’s live sport. Managing Director, Multichoice Kenya, Nancy Matimu (Center), initiates the new football

seasons on DSTV and GOTV during the Multichoice new football season media

briefing at LPL, looking on is Multichoice, Corporate Affairs Manager, Philip

Wahome (Right) and Multichoice, Head of Sales and Distribution, Garama Chome (Left).

DStv customers can purchase the HD DStv Zappa decoder plus one-month subscription on the DStv Access package for only Sh. 1,999.

DStv customers can also enjoy a range of content available on DStv Access package, with an option to upgrade to any of the other four DStv packages – Premium, Compact Plus, Compact or Family – to suit their preferred family viewing needs.

DStv customers can also sign up to DStv Now to enjoy all the extra entertainment and live TV viewing options on the move. Customers can watch DStv Now on smartphones, tablets and smart TV’s by downloading the DStv Now App from the Apple Store and Google play store.

GOtv customers can get the GOtv decoder plus one-month GOtv Max subscription for Sh. 1,999 to enjoy clear picture quality, widest terrestrial signal coverage across Kenya, parental control features and over 45 entertainment channels.

Customers can purchase decoders from all MultiChoice Kenya branches, leading supermarkets, dealers, agents and retailers country wide.

Get or reconnect to on DStv or GOtv today to enjoy this game and the New Football Season on your #HomeofFootball.

To buy or reconnect on either DStv or GOtv, dial *423#. You can also download MyDStv or MyGOtv to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. DStv viewers, while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on DStv Now.