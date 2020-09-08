Connect with us

Conjestina Achieng at her rural home. PHOTO/Standard Digital

NACADA swings in to support boxer Conjestina Achieng’s rehab

Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has plugged in to assist in the rehabilitation process of former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng who was admitted to the Mediva Wellness Centre in Thika last month.

As response to social media posts regarding her health status, NACADA dispatched a team of its personnel who, after consulting with her family, picked her up from her home in Yala and drove her to Thika to star her rehabilitation programme.

She was accompanied by her sister and son Charltone Otieno.

Although the Authority does not have a budget line for treatment of persons with drug use disorders, it was obliged to join the rest of Kenyans who were responding to the call to the plight of the former boxing Champion.

Accordingly, NACADA has committed to settle the cost of one month’s rehabilitation for the boxer.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Victor Okioma has underscored the need to ensure that Conjestina was taken through the rehabilitation process in good time to avoid further deterioration of the athlete’s health.

Okioma noted that Conjestina had previously been admitted to another rehabilitation facility with the support of the Governor of Nairobi County and her current condition was due to a relapse.

The CEO has meanwhile called on County Governments to invest on public rehabilitation facilities to enhance access to affordable rehabilitation services as most of the existing rehabilitation centres are private and commercial and therefore inaccessible to majority of needy Kenyans.

“We call on other Kenyans of goodwill and partners to support this initiative so that this icon of female boxing in Kenya receives the much-needed treatment and support so that she can get back on her feet. As a role model to many and upcoming boxers Conjestina’s good health is important so that she can continue mentoring young boxers,” added Okioma.

NACADA acknowledges that relapse is part of recovery and the Authority will continue supporting Conjestina and her family throughout this process.

