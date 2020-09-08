Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia watched her mum in action at the US Open

Headlines

Mother’s daughter: Serena to teach Olympia tennis

Published

NEW YORK, United States, Sep 7 Serena Williams issued an ominous warning to budding young tennis players on Monday — her three-year-old daughter loves the game and will soon take it up.

“She’s a fan of tennis, she loves watching, she comes out and watches me practice,” Williams said of Olympia after moving into the US Open last eight.

The toddler was seen smiling and waving at her mother during Williams’ third-round win against Sloane Stephens inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday.

“She loves when I practice on this court because she can sit and watch,” Williams said after beating Greece’s Maria Sakkari in the last 16 on Arthur Ashe.

“She’s three now. I’m like, ‘I gotta put my career aside and get her a racquet in her hand.

“Seriously, that’s what I told my husband yesterday. I’m like, ‘We got to get a racquet in her hand,” Williams added.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner defeated Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 to set up a last-eight clash with Tsvetana Pironkova, who is also a mother.

The Bulgarian is playing in her first tournament in three years after giving birth to a son.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved