Fitness App ManyActive goes live on Google Play Store

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Mobile fitness and wellness application, ManyActive app has finally gone live on the Google Play Store barely six months after announcing their arrival into the Kenyan market.

The application whose launch was indefinitely postponed in April due to the COVID19 pandemic had over 100 downloads from providers of fitness and wellness services and users booking these services in its first week since making its debut in the Play Store on September 4.

The app is natively built on Java with an array of tech stack and can be installed on all devices apart from Apple whose users will start accessing it in October.

With the new development featuring a highly secure video and voice capability, ManyActive app enables increased omni-platform interface bringing seamless and enhanced accessibility to the providers and users.

The app which is a host of many providers including gyms, physiotherapists, coaches, nutritionists, beauticians, personal trainers and fitness classes like Yoga, Zumba and boxing allows it’s registered members/users to access the facilities wherever they are without any restriction.

While providers are able to showcase their services and manage their businesses on the mobile phones through ManyActive free business tool, users can have fun, explore and socialize as they keep fit and improve their overall wellness.

ManyActive which has been in development since August 2019 is working closely with various US based advisors led by former Google and Uber Head of Growth Bob Cowherd as they aim to build better tech and increase their user base.

According to ManyActive Founder Evalyn Oloo, the user friendly app which is set to receive an investment of about $500,000 from renowned VC is here to change how Kenyans access fitness and wellness services for good with plans of expansion across Africa from 2021.

“We had over 100 downloads in the updated app with a lot of reactions in our first week on Play Store and we hope to continue making fitness and wellness easier for our consumers. We are in the process of finalizing an investment deal with investors from US,” said Oloo.

“ManyActive app is more of an uber for wellness where users are able to search for a service near them and access at a fraction of the cost that they would pay in cash if they just walked in.

“We are in partnership with major gyms in the capital who are currently admitting members in their location. Unlike other memberships programs globally, ManyActive membership can be shared with 2-10 friends depending on the plan you purchase.

“This means that no more wastage when you travel or are not able to utilize your monthly passes for whichever reason because your friends, family or whoever you invite as a guest under you can utilize your passes just like you would.”

The app has four membership categories with varied but favorable monthly rates. They are Go Plan (Shs2,500), Flex Plan (Shs5,000), Active Plan (Shs10,000) and Unlimited which is tailored for corporates.