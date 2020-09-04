Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sifan Hassan waved the Dutch flag as she celebrated after setting a world record for distance run in an hour at the Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday © AFP MARTIN BUREAU

Athletics

Sifan Hassan sets new women’s one-hour world record

Published

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Sep 4 – Ethiopian-born Dutch runner Sifan Hassan smashed the world record for the rarely-run women’s one-hour event at the Brussels Diamond league meet on Friday.

Hassan, the reigning world 1,500 and 10,000m champion, produced a thrilling kick over the final minute to see off world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei and notch up an astonishing 18.930km over the 60 minutes behind closed doors in the Belgian capital.

Hassan’s final distance added 413m — more than a lap — to the previous record of 18.517km set by Ethiopian Dire Tune Arissi in 2008.

“I’m very happy,” said Hassan. “At the start I didn’t feel so good,

“But after 30 minutes, every minute was easy.

“I never thought I’d run so far!”

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved