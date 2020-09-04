Connect with us

Punters set for exciting times as Odibets app comes with bonuses

Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Betting enthusiasts downloading the new Odibets user-friendly app are set for more surprises with bonuses included as a welcome package.

Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi stated that the new app is set to take punter’s betting experiences to a whole new level with the various new features.

“We have launched the best betting app and this is a one of a kind app as it comes with several new exciting features. There will also be various bonuses that one will get once they download the app,” Sayi stated.

The App can be downloaded on the Odibets Website. Once downloaded, the punter will receive a bonus of Sh50 after placing their first cash bet.

The Odibets app has features like streaming live games, sharing bet slips, light and dark mode options and four virtual leagues that will keep punters on toes. The app also pushes instant notifications on games; punters place their bets and follow up on bets they placed.

Early this year, Odibets launched a live stream and analysis feature on its betting website to give punters more variety and options to bet on their favorite games and teams.

“We are happy to launch this new amazing feature that will help sports lovers enjoy the several games that are being played in the various leagues at the comfort of their homes,” Sayi further stated.

