Mo Farah sets world one-hour record on return to track

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Sept 4 – Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah marked his return to the track at Friday’s Diamond League meeting in Brussels with a stunning world record in the one-hour event.

Three years after having opted for road running, Farah showed no sign of cobwebs as he ran 21.330 kilometres over the 60 minutes behind closed doors at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Farah, who won 5,000-10,000m doubles for Britain at both the London and Rio Olympics, bettered Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie’s previous best of 21.285km, set back in 2007, by 45 metres.