Last-gasp Spain snatch draw in Germany

BERLIN, Germany, Sept 4 – Jose Gaya scored a dramatic 95th-minute equaliser with almost the last kick of the game to earn Spain a draw against Germany in the Nations League.

Gaya netted from close range to cancel out Timo Werner’s goal for the hosts.

New Chelsea signing Werner showed why the Blues have invested £54m in his services when he drilled past David de Gea inside the penalty area.

But Gaya had the final say when he scrambled the ball over the line in the dying moments of the match.

Leeds United’s club record £26m signing Rodrigo missed two fine chances for Spain before going close with another effort.

Spain keeper De Gea produced a flying save to deny Leroy Sane.

Both teams were returning to international action for the first time in almost 10 months.

It was the first game of Luis Enrique’s second spell in charge of Spain and there were several positives for the former Barcelona boss, not least the performance of new Manchester City signing Ferran Torres.

City’s £20.87m winger produced a confident display on the right before switching wings after 17-year-old Barcelona player Ansu Fati came on for his senior international debut at the start of the second half.

In contrast forward Rodrigo wasted a glorious chance at 0-0 when he took too long to get his shot away in front of a gaping net before having another chance blocked by keeper Kevin Trapp after getting behind Germany’s defence.

This was the first competitive meeting between the two European powerhouses since Spain overcame Germany in South Africa on their way to winning the 2010 World Cup.

Germany’s side was largely deprived of players from Bayern Munich following their Champions League triumph in Portugal last month.