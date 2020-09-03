Connect with us

Ricciardo eyes first podium of season at Monza

MONZA, Italy, Sep 3 – Renault hope to beat Red Bull and claim their first podium finish of the season in this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo said on Thursday.

The Australian, who finished a close fourth behind Max Verstappen at last Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, told reporters that he believed he was catching the Dutchman and felt set to pass him on the closing laps.

“After last weekend, we should come here with confidence,” said Ricciardo during a pre-event video news conference at Monza.

“If that results in a podium, time will tell — that is our aim, our target, but to sit here, confidently, and say ‘yes we are going to be a podium car’

“We’ll wait and see, but I think we should be competitive — I won’t deny that.”

Renault grabbed their best result of the season last weekend when Ricciardo came home fourth ahead of teammate Esteban Ocon.

Ocon said: “Of course, we were very close to the podium in Spa. But we’re not in that position yet – the car was competitive and I think there is another opportunity.

“But let’s not try to think about that too hard. Let’s do our job and in doing so, if we have the speed, we will try to maximise and get it done.”

