Penalty-perfect Arsenal hit Liverpool to clinch Community Shield

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 29 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winning penalty as FA Cup champions Arsenal beat English Premier League holders Liverpool 5-4 on post-match penalties to clinch the season-opening Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday.

Paying tribute to Black Panther actor Cherdwick Boseman who sadly passed away this morning, Aubameyang also scored The Gunners’ opening goal in the first half before Takumi Minamino stepped off the bench to equalize for the reds in the second half for a 1-1 score in regulation time.

Liverpool missed one penalty, youngster Rhian Brewster striking his effort against the crossbar.

-More to follow

