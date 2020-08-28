Connect with us

Faith Kipyegon’s time of 2:29.15 over the women’s 1000m saw her effortlessly register an Area Record (AR), a World Leading time (WL) and a Diamond League Record (DLR) all in one win. Photo/COURTESY

Athletics

Kipyegon sets targets on 1,000m world record in Brussels Diamond League

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Having come close by 0.17 seconds at the season-opening leg of the Monaco Diamond League, Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon has set her sights on breaking the 1,000m World Record, coincidentally on the same stadium it was set in 1996 in Brussels next weekend.

Kipyegon clocked 2:29:15 to win the race in Monaco and taking her to the second all time list in the race. But as she prepares for her second race of the season, the 26-year old will have one eye on history.

She passed over the possibility of racing at the second season meet in Stockholm last weekend, despite the existence of an opportunity to race in her preferred 1500m race.

At the same time, marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei will look to warm up her feet for the London Marathon after organizers confirmed she will be part of the field in the women’s one-hour run, a bid on the 18.517km world record.

Kosgei is preparing for the defense of her London title with the race confirmed for October 4. She will face stiff competition with World Champion Ruth Chepng’etich and Vivian Cheruiyot.

In Brussels, Kosgei who will be making her debut on track will come up against double world champion Sifan Hassan.

