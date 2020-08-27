Drogba’s Ivorian federation presidency bid ‘rejected’

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, Aug 27 – The electoral commission of the Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF) rejected former Chelsea and international striker Didier Drogba’s presidency bid on Thursday, AFP has learned.

FIF’s election has turned into a soap opera marred by incessant infighting, attracting international attention with FIFA telling the body to cancel the vote.

“The electoral commission (…) rejects the candidacy of Mr Drogba, Tebily Didier Yves,” an official document seen by AFP said.

The text also claims Drogba is ineligible to run for the position held by Sidy Diallo with the ex-Elephants captain having only received the official support of two of a required four Ivorian clubs.

Drobga also has the backing of the association for the former and its current players equivalent and has five days to appeal the decision.

He is standing against FIF’s former third vice-president Idriss Diallo, as well as the current vice-president of the national body and president of the League Sory Diabate.