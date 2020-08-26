Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Messi absent from Barcelona training

Published

MADRID, Spain, Aug 26 – Lionel Messi informed Barcelona coaches he was not going to turn up to training on Wednesday, according to Barcelona’s newly-appointed sporting director Ramon Planes.

Messi asked Barca Tuesday to leave the club he has been with for 20 seasons, since he was 13 years old.

“Messi informed us that he was not going to show up to training,” Planes said during the official unveiling of Portuguese striker Joao Trincao.

“But all exchanges will remain between the two parties (the club and the player) and out of respect we will not communicate on what is said because we are putting all our efforts in this dialogue.”

Planes took over his post from Eric Abidal, who was sacked a day after manager Quique Setien was released following the humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat by Bayern Munich, which left Barca without a trophy for the first time since 2007.

Messi, Planes insisted, in the first official club reaction to the Argentinian’s want-away demand, was “important news. But what we think, and we’ve said it many times, is that we see Messi as a Barca player”.

“Today Trincao arrives and we hope he will triumph alongside Messi.”

Planes added: “Barca has rebuilt itself several times in its history, and it has always come back more powerful. Our idea is to do it once again, around the best player in the world.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“You have to have enormous respect for what Messi is and for his history.

“We’re not thinking about any clause in his contract. Messi’s marriage to Barca has brought a lot to both (the club and the player), a lot of joy to the supporters and, internally, we are working to convince Messi to find the best solution for Barca and for Messi.”

Planes stressed that there was “not an argument between Messi and Barca — neither deserves it”.

“We are working to make Barca a winner. There is no division within the club over Leo. Anyone who knows football wants him to stay here to win again. He’s a winner.”

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved