Harry Maguire (L) leaves a courthouse on the Greek island of Syros on Saturday © AFP EUROKINISSI

Football

Man Utd captain Maguire gets suspended prison sentence for Greek assault

Published

ATHENS, Greece, Aug 25 – Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was on Tuesday given a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days on assault charges by a court in Greece.

The England international defender was arrested late last Thursday after a fight at a nightclub in Mykonos.

He was charged with assault, bodily harm, verbal abuse and attempted bribery.

Maguire, who did not attend the hearing on the Greek island of Syros, denied all charges and stated his intention to appeal the verdict.

“Following the hearing today, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing. I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter – if anything myself, family and friends are the victims,” Maguire said in a statement.

Manchester United released in an official statement shortly after the verdict fell, backing their player.

“Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanour charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence,” the club said.

The statement added: “It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defence team minimal time to digest them and prepare.

“A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied. On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire’s legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date.”

The sentence is suspended for three years.

According to reports in Greek media the nightclub fight started when someone hurt Maguire’s sister.

The 27-year-old defender, who has 26 England caps, spent two nights in police custody before flying home at the weekend.

