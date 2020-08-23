Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lyon's players celebrate their victory over Bayern Munich

Football

Holders Lyon, PSG set-up all-French Women’s Champions League semi-final

Published

BILBAO, Spain, Aug 22 Lyon stayed on course for a fifth successive Women’s Champions League title with a 2-1 quarter-final win over Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The victory set-up a last-four clash against French rivals Paris Saint-Germain who ended English hopes with a 2-1 win against Arsenal.

English international Nikita Parris gave six-time champions Lyon a 41st minute lead thanks to a pass from Eugenie Le Sommer.

Amel Majri added a second goal just before the hour off a curling free-kick.

Carolin Simon cut the deficit for Bayern on 64 minutes and was desperately unlucky when she hit the crossbar 15 minutes later.

Bayern may have failed to emulate their men’s team by reaching the Champions League final but PSG can still make it a double for the French capital.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto gave PSG a 15th-minute lead with a smart volley from a corner but Bethany Mead levelled for the Londoners, who were champions in 2007, six minutes before the break.

Young Danish star Signe Bruun hit the winner for the French side in the 77th minute with Katoto the provider.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Friday, Denmark attacker Pernille Harder scored four goals as two-time winners Wolfsburg hammered Glasgow City 9-1 to reach the semi-finals.

In the other quarter-final, France’s Kheira Hamraoui claimed the match-winner to clinch a last four spot for last year’s runners-up Barcelona in a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Barca will face Wolfsburg in Tuesday’s other semi-final.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved