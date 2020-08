LISBON, Portugal, Aug 23 – Paris Saint Germain academy graduate Kingsley Coman scored the solitary goal of the match as Bayern Munich clinched their sixth UEFA Champions League title with a 1-0 win over the French champions in Lisbon on Sunday.

Coman who came through the PSG academy system before leaving for Juventus and eventually Bayern headed home on the hour mark as the German champions won the Champions League crown for the first time since 2013.

-More to follow