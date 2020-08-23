Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Boston's Kemba Walker, driving against Philadelphia's Raul Neto, scored 32 points in the Celtics' series-clinching NBA playoff win over the 76ers © GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP POOL

Basketball

Celtics vanquish 76ers to reach NBA playoffs 2nd round

Published

MIAMI, United States, Aug 23 – Kemba Walker scored 32 points and Jayson Tatum added 28 and 15 rebounds as the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-106 Sunday to reach the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The Celtics swept the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series four games to none — the first sweep in 15 playoff series between the East rivals.

For Walker, who arrived in Boston after eight seasons of frustration with the Charlotte Hornets, it was a first NBA playoff series win.

With their backs against the wall, Joel Embiid and the 76ers kept it close and trailed by just two points late in the third quarter before forward Tobias Harris took a hard fall under the basket, his head slamming the hardwood.

Harris was able to leave the court under his own steam, holding a towel to his left eye and temple, and returned after treatment for what the team called a laceration over his left eye.

But the Celtics closed the third quarter on a 12-0 run that effectively spelled the end of the 76ers’ hopes.

Embiid, desperate to avoid being swept, finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Philadelphia.

Harris scored 20 as six 76ers players scored in double figures — but it was the Celtics who advanced to a second-round clash with either the defending champion Toronto Raptors or Brooklyn.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved