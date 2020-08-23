Connect with us

The NBA has fined Milwaukee's Marvin Williams and Orlando's James Ennis $15,000 apiece over their altercation in game three of the teams' Eastern Conference first-round playoff series

Basketball

Bucks’ Williams and Magic’s Ennis fined after scuffle

Published

NEW YORK, United States, Aug 23Milwaukee Bucks forward Marvin Williams and Orlando Magic forward James Ennis were fined $15,000 (Sh1.6mn) apiece by the NBA on Sunday, a day after they were ejected for fighting in a playoff game.

The Bucks were already leading 53-34 in the second quarter and on the way to a blowout win when Williams and Ennis tangled under the basket.

Ennis then shoved Williams, Williams pushed back and grabbed Ennis’s jersey before Ennis appeared to swing a fist in a bid to free himself.

The Bucks went on to win the contest 121-107 in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida, to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series.

