Bucks’ Williams and Magic’s Ennis fined after scuffle

NEW YORK, United States, Aug 23 – Milwaukee Bucks forward Marvin Williams and Orlando Magic forward James Ennis were fined $15,000 (Sh1.6mn) apiece by the NBA on Sunday, a day after they were ejected for fighting in a playoff game.

The Bucks were already leading 53-34 in the second quarter and on the way to a blowout win when Williams and Ennis tangled under the basket.

Ennis then shoved Williams, Williams pushed back and grabbed Ennis’s jersey before Ennis appeared to swing a fist in a bid to free himself.

The Bucks went on to win the contest 121-107 in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida, to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series.