Sevilla players celebrate after Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku scored in his own net in the Europa League final

Football

Sevilla down Conte’s Inter Milan to clinch sixth Europa title

Published

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug 21 – Romelu Lukaku scored a decisive own goal, directing the ball into his own net late in the second half to hand Sevilla their sixth UEFA Europa League title courtesy of a 3-2 win over Inter Milan in the final played in Cologne on Friday.

A first half frenzy had seen the two sides tied at 2-2 with Lukaku scoring the opener for Inter from the penalty spot within the opening five minutes, but he was unfortunate to direct Diego Carlos’ overhead kick into his own net with 16 minutes left on the clock.

Inter had hoped to quench a nine-year wait for a title, but despite Antonio Conte turning the club’s fortunes around, he will finish off without silverware in the cabinet.

-More to follow

