Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Amira Sailors’ Olympia Bett dribbles past Kenyatta University Titans’ Miriam Mwangi during a past Women’s Premier League match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Headlines

Kenya Hockey Union gets funding to develop sports system

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) will this week start a program to develop the national hockey sport system funded by Olympic Solidarity through the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

The program will run for three months and will involve coaches, technical officials and players from all over the country.

It will be conducted by an expert from Pakistan, Tahir Zaman who is an International Hockey Federation Trainer and Educator.

This program is aimed at improving the national system of hockey development and build up a sustainable grass root base.

The specific objective is to increase the number of young athletes who can compete in continental and International events and therefore Introduce more competition for young players.

The program will also develop the Hockey 5 Format and Small areas competition at school and club level. NOC-K hopes to promote hockey in schools as a safe game with Olympic values.

One of the main objectives as well is to develop and implement a coaches education system to school Physical education teachers and Senior athletes.

The results to be achieved are to support a sustainable progressive development of Hockey.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya is currently ranked, in the world, Men 48th and 4th in Africa and in women 45th in the World and 3rd in Africa. KHU aims to maintain a top 3 position in Africa and improve the world ranking.

The teams attempted to qualify for Tokyo in the previous All African Games competition in 2019, but were unsuccessful.

This program kicks off four months of NOC-K seminars and training targeting different stakeholders in sports. Most of these had been planned for the year but interrupted by the pandemic, therefore most of the training will be online and where necessary or possible, physical training will be done.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved