Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Serena Williams made her WTA return in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday © AFP/File William WEST

Tennis

US Open presses on despite rash of withdrawals

Published

NEW YORK, United States, Aug 18 – US Open organizers said Tuesday that the number of players willing to compete in the Grand Slam had exceeded their expectations despite several high-profile withdrawals over coronavirus fears.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal, top-ranked woman Ashleigh Barty and world number two Simona Halep are among a list of stars opting to skip the event because of concerns about COVID-19.

But Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are all still due to play when the tournament begins at Flushing Meadows in New York on August 31.

“As far as our field, in context of the times and how different the world is, I couldn’t be happier. It’s exceeded our expectations,” United States Tennis Association chief executive Mike Dowse said.

“At the end of the day it’s our fans we are here to serve. They’re going to see some unbelievable world class tennis.”

Defending champion Rafael Nadal is among a list of stars opting to skip the US Open because of concerns about COVID-19 © AFP/File / Johannes EISELE

Halep, the current Wimbledon champion, dropped out on Monday, joining high-profile absentees that include reigning US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada and Ukraine’s fifth-ranked Elina Svitolina.

Number seven in the rankings Kiki Bertens and eighth-ranked Swiss Belinda Bencic will also be absent.

The depleted field provides Williams with a golden opportunity as she seeks a 24th career Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court’s all-time record.

New York was one of the hardest-hit US cities when COVID-19 first spiked in March and April, and a temporary hospital was even raised on the indoor courts at the US Tennis Center.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The virus has largely been brought under control in New York, even as cases have risen elsewhere in the country.

Andy Murray is among top players still due to play when the US Open begins at Flushing Meadows in New York on August 31 © AFP/File / NOEL CELIS

Approximately 90 percent of US Open participants have arrived in New York and are residing in two hotels as part of the competition’s “bubble,” with a few choosing to stay in private residences, Stacey Allaster, US Open Tournament Director, said on the conference call.

Allaster confirmed that if a player tests positive once the tournament starts then they will be automatically withdrawn under New York state guidelines.

Roger Federer was already ruled out of the tournament, which ends on September 13, as he recovers from knee surgery.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Odibets launches new user-friendly, easy to navigate app to cash in on football return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Kenyan betting site Odibets has decided to cash in on the return of football following the COVID-19 pandemic enforced...

June 29, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved