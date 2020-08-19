Saboti MP Amisi launches grassroot tourney to tap talent

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TRANS-NZOIA, Kenya, Aug 19 – In a bid to tap soccer talent from the grassroots, Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi has launched an annual football tournament that will be competed in the entire constituency.

The inaugural tourney that will be contested from the wards level up to the sub-county will see the eventual winner pocket Ksh 250,000 with an all-star team selected to play a friendly with top Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs.

“The aim of this tournament is to tap football talent from the entire Saboti Constituency and help youths earn a living from it. The tournament will be held annually where players will defend the Caleb Amisi Cup. We are launching the championship in every ward and all registered men and ladies teams will receive football kits. Thereafter, the games will start according to the Ministry of Sports directives,” the Saboti MP said.

He added, “At the end of every tournament, we will have scouts to select at-least 22 best players to form a team that will play a friendly match against KPL clubs like AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia and the rest.”

The tournament dubbed Caleb Amisi Cup was launched on Wednesday in Matisi and will kick-off September 5 at the ward level while the final is scheduled for January 2, 2020.

A total of 101 teams from five wards; Machewa, Saboti, Tuwani, Matisi and Kinyoro will battle it out with the top three progressing to the sub-county level.

The winner at this stage will take home Ksh 20,000, 1st runners-up will receive Ksh 15,000, 2nd runners-up will take home Ksh 10,000 while fourth placed will get Ksh 5,000. All the top-four teams will receive playing kits as well.

The top-three teams from each of the five wards will book a ticket to the sub-county, joined by the host to make it 16 teams for the knock-out round to fight for the ultimate cash prize money kitty of Ksh 500,000. (Winner; 250,000, second team; 150,000, third team; 70,000, fourth team; 30,000).

The tournament will also feature the women’s team that will bring together 17 teams across the constituency.