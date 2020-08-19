Connect with us

The teams that were not part of the NBA's restart at the Walt Disney World Resort will resume workouts in September 2020 © NBAE / Getty Images/AFP/File Garrett Ellwood

Basketball

NBA non-restart teams to resume training

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, Aug 19 – The eight teams that were not part of the NBA’s restart at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will resume workouts next month.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced the agreement in a news release on Tuesday.

The program will be implemented in two phases and will run from September 14-October 6.

In the first phase, from September 14-20, the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the restart will have voluntary individual workouts at their own facilities and daily coronavirus testing.

The second phase, from September 21-October 6, involves teams setting up a “bubble” training camp in each team’s home city.

The training camp will allow practices, conditioning sessions, and intra-squad games. Daily COVID-19 testing will also continue.

The eight teams that weren’t within six games of a postseason spot at the time the season was shutdown on March 11 include, Atlanta, Golden State, New York, Minnesota, Charlotte, Cleveland, Chicago and Detroit.

There was concern among those teams about not getting to work with their players during a potentially long layoff, with the 2020-21 season expected to start no earlier than December.

