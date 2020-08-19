Connect with us

Harambee Stars, Comoros postponed match rescheduled for November

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The international football is set to resume in October, six months after it was halted over the COVID-19 pandemic with the postponed Harambee Stars matches getting new dates.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set dates between November 9 and 17, 2020 as the new dates for Harambee Stars to take on Comoros home and away in the deferred AFCON 2021 Qualifiers ties that were scheduled to be played in March.

There will be an international window for friendly matches between October 5 and 13, 2020.

Match-days 5 and 6 against Egypt at home and Togo away, have been slated between March 22 and 30, 2021.

The 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, where Kenya has been pitted against Mali, Uganda, and Rwanda, will be played between May 2021 and November 2021.

