Lukaku praises former club United in defeat

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 18 – Romelu Lukaku sent a message to his former employers Man Utd as his current club Inter Milan reached the Europa League final.

The Belgium striker was sold to Inter Milan last summer after falling down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

His move to the San Siro, however, has paid rich dividends. Lukaku scored his 32nd and 33rd goals of the season on Monday night as Inter trounced Shakhtar 5-0 to reach the Europa League final.

After the game, Lukaku was asked for his opinions on Manchester United’s progress since he left for Italy.

And despite leaving under something of a cloud, the Belgian clearly held no hard feelings. In fact, a trio of Man Utd stars came in for praise from the frontman.

“United tried their hardest,” Lukaku said after the game. “I think they had a really good season.

“I think Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) did a really good job. The players, they did really well.

“[Mason] Greenwood coming through, [Anthony] Martial and [Marcus] Rashford – I expected all of that. I’m really happy for them.

“They look really good for next season, I have no doubt.”