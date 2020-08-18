Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lukaku

Football

Lukaku praises former club United in defeat

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 18 – Romelu Lukaku sent a message to his former employers Man Utd as his current club Inter Milan reached the Europa League final.

The Belgium striker was sold to Inter Milan last summer after falling down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

His move to the San Siro, however, has paid rich dividends. Lukaku scored his 32nd and 33rd goals of the season on Monday night as Inter trounced Shakhtar 5-0 to reach the Europa League final.

After the game, Lukaku was asked for his opinions on Manchester United’s progress since he left for Italy.

And despite leaving under something of a cloud, the Belgian clearly held no hard feelings. In fact, a trio of Man Utd stars came in for praise from the frontman.

“United tried their hardest,” Lukaku said after the game. “I think they had a really good season.

“I think Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) did a really good job. The players, they did really well.

“[Mason] Greenwood coming through, [Anthony] Martial and [Marcus] Rashford – I expected all of that. I’m really happy for them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“They look really good for next season, I have no doubt.”

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Odibets launches new user-friendly, easy to navigate app to cash in on football return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Kenyan betting site Odibets has decided to cash in on the return of football following the COVID-19 pandemic enforced...

June 29, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved