Football

David Silva joins Sociedad after a decade with Man City

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 18 – Former Manchester City playmaker David Silva has signed for La Liga side Real Sociedad.

The Spaniard’s 10-year spell at City came to an end after Saturday’s Champions League defeat by Lyon.

Signed from Valencia in 2010, the midfielder, 34, made 436 appearances and helped City win 14 trophies.

Italian side Lazio were reported to have offered former Spain international Silva a three-year contract.

Sociedad finished sixth in La Liga and were in search of a new playmaker after Martin Odegaard returned to Real Madrid following a one-year loan spell.

Silva made 309 Premier League appearances, scoring 60 goals and playing an instrumental part in City’s four title wins in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2019.

In domestic cup competitions, he played 57 times and won two FA Cups, five League Cups and three Community Shields.

Silva holds the record for the most European appearances for City, having played 70 Champions League matches over the past decade.

He was also in the Spain squads that won the 2010 World Cup and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

The 2020-21 La Liga season begins on 12 September.

-By BBC Sport-

