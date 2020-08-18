Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, left and Eric Abidal, right, welcomed Quique Setien as coach in January. It did not work out well © AFP/File LLUIS GENE

Football

Barcelona axe sporting director Abidal as purge continues

Published

MADRID, Spain, Aug 18 – Barcelona have sacked Eric Abidal as sporting director, the club announced in a statement on Tuesday, a day after dismissing coach Quique Setien.

“FC Barcelona and Eric Abidal have reached an agreement for the ending of the contract that united them,” the club said on its website.

Like Setien, Abidal has paid the price after Barca ended a season of internal conflict by surrendering the La Liga title to Real Madrid and then suffering a humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final.

It was Barcelona’s first season without a trophy since 2007.

Setien’s exit was announced on Monday after an emergency board meeting at Camp Nou, which lasted almost six hours.

Abidal, a former French international left-back who won 67 caps, played for Barcelona from 2007 to 2013, during which time he suffered health issues and underwent a liver transplant.

He was appointed sporting director in June 2018.

He came unde fire for his handling of the dismissal of coach Ernesto Valverde in January.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Abidal and other officials had visited Al-Sadd’s Qatar coach Xavi to offer him the position while Valverde was still in charge, but the former Barca legend refused.

Abidal blamed the players for Valverde’s dismissal in an interview, provoking an angry reaction from the club’s normally discreet superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi posted a message on Instagram urging Abidal to “take responsibility for his decisions” and “name names”.

Setien oversaw 16 wins, four draws and five defeats from his 25 games in charge.

After announcing Setien’s departure on Monday the club promised “profound changes”.

“This is the first decision taken regarding the extensive restructuring of Barca’s first team, which will be done in agreement with the current technical management and the new coach, which will be unveiled in the coming days,” the Catalan club said on Monday evening.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is the frontrunner to succeed Setien.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Odibets launches new user-friendly, easy to navigate app to cash in on football return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Kenyan betting site Odibets has decided to cash in on the return of football following the COVID-19 pandemic enforced...

June 29, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved