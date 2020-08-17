Connect with us

David Silva lifted the the Premier League trophy for a fourth time at the end of the 2018-19 season

Football

City to erect statue to honour Silva’s decade of service

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 17 – David Silva is to be honoured by Manchester City, as former captain Vincent Kompany was, with a statue celebrating his 10 years with the club and his contribution to 14 trophies, the club announced on Monday.

The 34-year-old former Spanish international attacking midfielder saw the curtain come down on his career at City in the surprise 3-1 loss to French side Lyon in Saturday’s Champions League quarter-final.

Silva joined from Valencia in 2010, and made 436 appearances — he also was part of the Spain national side that collected two Euro crowns (2008 and 2012) and the 2014 World Cup.

“David is a transformational player, a quiet leader who has inspired everyone around him,” said City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak in a club statement.

“David’s statue will act as a lasting reminder of the wonderful moments that he gave us, not only as an incredible footballer, but as an inspiring ambassador who represented this football club with great dignity at all times.”

The statue will be unveiled in 2021.

Silva’s contribution will also be commemorated by a mosaic and the naming of a training pitch in his honour at City’s training ground.

Silva made 309 Premier League appearances, scoring 60 goals and played a pivotal role in City’s title wins in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2019.

He also won two FA Cups and five League Cups.

Silva holds the record for the most European appearances for City, having played 70 Champions League matches over the past decade.

Silva is unlikely to hang up his boots as he has been linked with a move to Serie A side Lazio, who have reportedly offered him a three year contract.

