Liverpool agree personal terms with Thiago Alcantara

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 16 – Liverpool have reportedly agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara ahead of a proposed move to Anfield in the off-season.

Thiago is on the verge of moving to Anfield following constant interest from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

According to football journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, Thiago has agreed to a four-year deal with the club’s representatives.

The news marks a big step in Liverpool’s pursuit of the Spaniard after Thiago said goodbye to his Bayern teammates yesterday.

Thiago has reportedly found a house in England already. All that must be agreed now is the transfer fee.

Klopp is hoping that Thiago will provide his side with more creativity in midfield whilst playing alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

The 29-year-old is currently seen as one of the best midfielders in the world. He could still win the Champions League with Bayern this season following their thrashing of Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

Thiago has played for Barca and Bayern during his hugely successful career. So far he’s won seven Bundesliga titles and two La Liga titles.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He’s also represented Spain on the international stage, registering 37 caps and two goals.

Thiago will potentially provide Liverpool with an answer to Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian playmaker beat Henderson to the Premier League Player of the Season award earlier today.

Liverpool have been fairly subtle so far this transfer window. They recently signed Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos for a reported £11.75 million fee.

Tsimikas will provide cover for first-choice left-back Andy Robertson during Liverpool’s busy 2020/21 season.

The club will be aiming to defend their Premier League title from rivals Man City and Chelsea. They will also target the Champions League trophy which they most recently won in the 2018/19 season.

The signing of Thiago from Bayern will demonstrate Klopp’s intent going forward. He wants Liverpool to keep up with their big-spending European rivals, including the likes of PSG, Bayern and Real Madrid.