Kenfoca boss Matano calls for football resumption

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Kenya Football Coaches Association (Kenfoca) interim chairman Robert Matano has called for the resumption of football activities in the country, outlining that the players and coaches are losing their livelihoods.

Matano, speaking to Capital Sport on Sunday, also urged Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to sort out its issues that surrounds football elections so as the game can go on.

The veteran Kenyan coach believes that the government together with football stakeholders can come up with a solution to see the new KPL season scheduled for October kicks-off under the COVID-10 protocols.

“Football has resumed in other countries in Africa, Zambia recently finished their season. There is COVID-19 everywhere but activities are going on. Footballers and coaches in Kenya are losing their livelihoods because they depend on football to make a living. At the moment which club can pay you if you are not playing? that is the current situation that most of our players and coaches are in,” Matano who is the only coach to win a KPL title with two different clubs, said.

“We are ready to play in an empty stadium or even get tested regularly as it is done in other countries, the government can allow football to go on under the guidelines set by the ministry of Health because we cannot stay out of work from February to date,” the Tusker FC coach added.

The Kenyan football elections have been postponed severally due to disagreements from aspirants, who took the matter to the Sports Dispute Tribunal in the process derailing the activity further and Matano said this is affecting the players and coaches more.

“We are the ones who are suffering. The parties concerned should come together and agree on a solution. Many people depend on the football industry and with the wrangles persisting, it serves no interest to us. They should look at the interest of the players and coaches first. The government, FKF and other stakeholders should meet and put this matter to rest. Court will not help growth of football,” Matano urged.

“We (Kenfoca) are not supporting anybody our concern is the welfare of the players and coaches. We are the main stakeholders of football, so we want things to be run in order and professionally. For example, the transfer window is opened but players cannot move because there is no football activity going on, its difficult for a player to be scouted,” Matano, who has also previously won the FKF Shield with AFC Leopards underscored.

The Kenyan sports fraternity is waiting on a report from the Ministry of Sports who formed a task force to look into resumption of sports under the COVID-19 rules.