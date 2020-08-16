Connect with us

Lyon players celebrate Ousmane Dembele's double against Manchester City. PHOTO/Champions League/Twitter

Football

Dembele double as Lyon stun Man City to reach Champions League semi-finals

Published

LISBON, Portugal, Aug 15 – Substitute Moussa Dembele scored twice as Lyon stunned Manchester City 3-1 to reach the Champions League semi-finals on Saturday.

The French outsiders will face five-time winners Bayern Munich for a place in the final.

Maxwel Cornet gave Lyon a 24th-minute lead before Kevin De Bruyne levelled on 69 minutes.

But Dembele restored Lyon’s lead in the 79th minute, just moments after coming on as a substitute, and added the killer blow three minutes from time.

-More to follow

