Gerard Pique's Barcelona left Lisbon on Saturday

Football

Barca officials to hold Monday board meeting

Published

MADRID, Spain, Aug 16 – Top Barcelona officials will hold an emergency board meeting on Monday following the team’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat by Bayern Munich, a club source told AFP on Sunday.

“The president (Josep Maria Bartomeu) has called an imminent emergency meeting of the executive committee, which will be held at the start of next week, possibly Monday,” wrote sports daily Mundo Deportivo, following a similar report from radio station RAC1.

A source at the club confirmed the meeting would take place Monday without specifying the time.

“The blaugrana management committee is going to meet tomorrow (Monday), (coach Quique) Setien will be dismissed and a date could be brought forward already for the presidential elections,” added Catalan daily L’Esportiu.

Bartomeu on Friday said he would not rule out the elections being moved up following Barca’s worst ever defeat in Europe, and the club’s first season without silverware since 2007-08.

The fate of sporting director Eric Abidal is also set to be discussed, as is the future of Lionel Messi whose contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

