Kevin Kimani being unveiled as a Wazito FC player. PHOTO/Wazito FC/Twitter

Football

Wazito continue rebuilding with Kevin Kimani signing

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC have snapped up experienced midfielder Kevin Kimani from Mathare United as the club continues with its rebuild ahead of the new campaign.

Kimani was unveiled on Saturday, just a few days after the club announced the capture of forward Vincent Oburu from AFC Leopards.

The club has also signed up the Western Stima duo of Fidel Origa and Maurice Ojwang.

“I was supposed to join the team earlier because it was an anticipated move from a while back and finally it has happened. I am happy to be here. I am here to improve the team in my own way and I am looking forward to working with my new teammates to move the team forward,” Kimani told the club’s official website.

The midfielder who has had various stints abroad had a relatively successful season with Mathare, skippering the side and scoring crucial goals.

Head coach Fred Ambani believes Kimani’s addition will add some steel into the squad especially with his experience.

“When you have a young team, you need to throw in some experience and leadership in there. When you have Kim at the club it is a big boost because he is a natural leader who the younger players will definitely look up to,” Ambani said.

Wazito fired 14 players at the end of the last campaign and have been on a process of picking up a new team to deliver for the forthcoming campaign after huffing and puffing in the 2019/20 season.

