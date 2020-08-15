Barcelona star Pique: ‘We have hit rock bottom’

Connect with us

'Rock bottom': Barcelona defender Gerard Pique

Athletics

Published

LISBON, Portugal, Aug 14Veteran Barcelona defender Gerard Pique described Friday’s 8-2 Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich as a “disgrace” and claimed the storied club had “hit rock bottom”.

Thomas Mueller and Philippe Coutinho both scored twice as the German double winners blew Barca away in a merciless display that will prompt serious questions over Lionel Messi’s future in Spain.

Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski were also on target for Bayern, with Barca’s goals coming via a David Alaba own goal and a second-half strike from Luis Suarez.

“We have hit rock bottom. This is not the first, nor the second, nor the third time. We are not on the right path,” said Pique.

“Coaches and players follow one another, but it has been several years since we have been able to be competitive on a European level.

“We all have to think internally and decide what is best for the club, for Barca. Tonight was unacceptable for Barcelona.”

Five-time winners Barcelona’s last Champions League title came in 2015 and Friday’s rout followed being beaten to La Liga title by bitter rivals Real Madrid.

“It was a horrible match. It leaves a bad feeling, a disgrace,” added 33-year-old Pique.

“It’s very hard to take but I hope it will be useful for something, for us to all think about it.

“The club needs changes. And I’m not talking at the level of the coach or the players, but structurally the club needs changes of all kinds.

“We must bring in new blood to change this dynamic, and if necessary, I would be the first to leave.”

