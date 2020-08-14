Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei obliterates 16-year old 5,000m World Record

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei put up superb running to obliterate the 16-year 5,000m world record, clocking 12:35.36 to win the race at the Monaco leg of the World Athletics Diamond League on Friday.

Chepteghei led the race from gun to tape, establishing daylight between him and the chasing pack and keeping to within world record pace throughout the 12-and-a-half lap race.

The Kenyan duo of Nicholas Kimeli and Jacob Krop benefited from the fire pace to finish second and third in impressive timing. Kimeli clocked 12:51.78, a personal best time while Krop stopped his watch at 13:11.32, a season’s best time.