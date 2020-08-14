Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Joshua Cheptegei on his way to breaking the 5,000m world record in Monaco

Athletics

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei obliterates 16-year old 5,000m World Record

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei put up superb running to obliterate the 16-year 5,000m world record, clocking 12:35.36 to win the race at the Monaco leg of the World Athletics Diamond League on Friday.

Chepteghei led the race from gun to tape, establishing daylight between him and the chasing pack and keeping to within world record pace throughout the 12-and-a-half lap race.

The Kenyan duo of Nicholas Kimeli and Jacob Krop benefited from the fire pace to finish second and third in impressive timing. Kimeli clocked 12:51.78, a personal best time while Krop stopped his watch at 13:11.32, a season’s best time.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Odibets launches new user-friendly, easy to navigate app to cash in on football return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Kenyan betting site Odibets has decided to cash in on the return of football following the COVID-19 pandemic enforced...

June 29, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved