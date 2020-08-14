Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Odibets Launches New Live Stream and Analysis Feature

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Leading betting firm Odibets has launched a live stream and analysis feature on its betting website to give punters more variety and options to bet on their favorite games and teams.

The feature is set to offer sports fanatics information and an in-depth analysis of games that are available on the Odibets platform.

This will not only help better live betting on sports, but generally enhance the users betting experience.

“We are happy to launch this new amazing feature that will help sports lovers enjoy the several games that are being played in the various leagues at the comfort of their homes,” said Odibets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.

“Kenyans love sports and this is the main reason why we decided to launch the live stream and analysis feature, so no going out to watch matches during curfew hours,” added Sayi.

Early this year, Odibets was one of the first betting firms in the country to venture into virtual betting which was the talk of the town among punters.

Virtual online betting is availed by some bookies, in Kenya and the world, where customers can place bets on computer-generated games that function like real matches with actual teams and players.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Odibets launches new user-friendly, easy to navigate app to cash in on football return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Kenyan betting site Odibets has decided to cash in on the return of football following the COVID-19 pandemic enforced...

June 29, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved