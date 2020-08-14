Odibets Launches New Live Stream and Analysis Feature

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Leading betting firm Odibets has launched a live stream and analysis feature on its betting website to give punters more variety and options to bet on their favorite games and teams.

The feature is set to offer sports fanatics information and an in-depth analysis of games that are available on the Odibets platform.

This will not only help better live betting on sports, but generally enhance the users betting experience.

“We are happy to launch this new amazing feature that will help sports lovers enjoy the several games that are being played in the various leagues at the comfort of their homes,” said Odibets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.

“Kenyans love sports and this is the main reason why we decided to launch the live stream and analysis feature, so no going out to watch matches during curfew hours,” added Sayi.

Early this year, Odibets was one of the first betting firms in the country to venture into virtual betting which was the talk of the town among punters.

Virtual online betting is availed by some bookies, in Kenya and the world, where customers can place bets on computer-generated games that function like real matches with actual teams and players.