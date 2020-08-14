Faith Kipyegon makes light work of 1,000m race, comes within touch of World Record

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon showed the superb side of her sprinting game, putting up a scintillating run as she stepped down to the 1,000m race at the Monaco leg of the World Athletics Diamond League winning the race in 2:29.15, just a second shy of the World Record.

Kipyegon dominated the race from gun to tape, sticking close to the leading pack in the first lap and a half.

She looked energetic even in the wake of some challenge from Briton Laura Muir, but kept her feet on the gas peddle controlling the race.

With a lap to go, she bolted upfront and increased the gap between her and the chasing pack to come just within touching distance of the world record.

However, her time still counted for an African Record, a World Leading time and the second fastest ever time over that distance.

Briton Muir finished second in 2:30.82, a British National Record and Personal Best time.