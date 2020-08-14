Connect with us

Robert Lewandowski celebrates his goal against Barcelona. PHOTO/FC Bayern/Twitter

Football

Eight-star Bayern crush Barcelona, cruise to Champions League semis

Published

LISBON, Portugal, Aug 14 – German champions Bayern Munich completely tore a shambolic Barcelona apart, thrashing the Spanish side 8-2 in Lisbon on Friday to cruise to the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Philipe Coutinho, on loan from Barcelona at Bayern and Thomas Muller scored twice for the Bavarians with Robert Lewandowski, Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimich scored one a-piece.

David Alaba had temporarily given Barca some hope when he scored into his own goal to tie the scores at 1-1 in the opening 10 minutes of the game, but they couldn’t hold on for long.

Luis Suarez scored Barca’s second consolation.

-More to follow

